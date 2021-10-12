Kerala on high alert as four killed in rain-related havocs

Four persons, including two children, were killed in Kerala in rain-related havocs since Monday night.

A yellow alert was sounded in nine districts in central and north Kerala for Wednesday, and yellow and orange alerts were sounded in many districts till Saturday.

Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan said that rescue teams, including six teams of NDRF, were kept ready.

While two siblings were killed after their house collapsed at Karippur in Malappuram district, in Pathanamthitta district the local reporter of a vernacular daily was killed after a tree uprooted and fell over him. In Kollam, an aged person drowned in a flooded area.

Landslips were reported in various parts of the state. But there were no casualties. Road traffic was affected at many parts of Palakkad following landslips.

Many low lying parts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad and Ernakulam were flooded. With the water level of many dams and rivers increasing, people living along the banks were being shifted.

Cyclonic formation over the Arabian sea has been causing the rains in Kerala.

