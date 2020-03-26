Kerala: One man infected with coronavirus in Kerala breaks isolation, 300 now forced to quarantine

A 51-year-old COVID-19 infected person at Palakkad district in Kerala has triggered a coronavirus scare forcing over 300 to go into isolation as he allegedly ignored the directive to remain on isolation after returning from abroad.

Not only that, the person who returned after Umrah pilgrimage on March 13, flouted the directive to remain under isolation. His son, who works as a conductor in Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, had even served on long-distance buses that operated to five districts including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram cities while being in contact with his father, said district collector D Balamurali.

Kasargod and Pathanamthitta districts in Kerala also faced similar situations recently.

As soon as the person, hailing from Karakkurussi, about 25 kilometres from Palakad town, was found infected on Wednesday, the Palakkad district administration had asked about 300 persons to remain on isolation owing to contact with the person who was found infected.

Local sources said that the infected person also attended prayers at the local mosque, went to many local shops and had also visited local government hospital owing to illness. He was subjected to isolation only a few days back after some local people altered the health authorities.