Kerala opens contest to find apt Malayalam word for transgender

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 08 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2022, 21:14 ist
At present, “moonaam lingam (translated as third gender)” is used in Malayalam while referring to trans men and trans women. Credit: iStock Photo

Keeping in mind the current constrictions of popular Malayalam vocabulary, and to make it more trans-inclusive, Kerala has launched a contest to find the most apt word to refer to a transgender person.

At present, “moonaam lingam (translated as third gender)” is used in Malayalam while referring to trans men and trans women, which the queer community finds uncomfortable and offensive.

Thus, the need to find a new term. The State Institute of Languages has initiated the contest to find the new Malayalam term for transgender people.

The contest is open to the public, and people can send their entries to keralabhashatvm@gmail.com till July 14.

A panel of experts would select the most ideal word from the entries.

An assembly panel on welfare of women, children and transgender community persons had earlier suggested that a new Malayalam word need to be identified while referring to the transgender community.

