Kerala opens Covid-19 vaccination for all aged 18 & above

So far only those in various priority segments were allowed to avail the vaccination

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 28 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 22:24 ist
Beneficiaries wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination camp, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala government has decided to allow all above the age of 18 to get Covid vaccination. So far only those in priority groups were allowed to register.

State Health Minister Veena George said that orders have been issued making all aged above 18 eligible for Covid vaccination. So far only those in various priority segments were allowed to avail the vaccination. So far over 30 percent of Kerala's population got first dose Covid vaccination, of which 30 lakh got the second dose also.

Meanwhile, the Covid test positivity rate in Kerala came below 10 percent after a long gap in Kerala on Monday as the TPR for the tests conducted in the last 24 hours was 9.44 per cent. With 8,063 fresh cases being reported, around 96,000 persons are still under treatment.

