Kerala Oppn targets Pinarayi Vijayan over revealing CAG report contents ahead of tabling it in Assembly

While the ruling left-front in Kerala has launched demonstrations against central agencies alleging of attempts to sabotage Kerala's development initiatives, the opposition parties Congress and BJP are accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of violating norms by revealing contents of the Comptroller and Auditor General's report before being tabled in the Assembly.

The ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front that had been alleging that the central agencies like CAG and Enforcement Directorate were acting as per the political ploy of BJP by finding faults with state's key development initiatives also launched public protests from Wednesday to campaign against the central agencies. CPM Kerala secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan even termed the central agencies as 'Kar Sevaks' of the BJP.

However, the open attack of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against CAG on Tuesday is likely to snowball into a controversy as the Chief Minister referred to contents of a CAG report that was yet to be tabled in the Assembly. The CAG had pointed out flaws in Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), an agency under the state government, for raising foreign investments by issuing Masala Bonds.

While leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the Chief Minister violated the Constitution, BJP state president K Surendran said that the state government could be dissolved as the Chief Minister and Finance Minister accessed the CAG reports before being tabled in Assembly.

Already, Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac was caught up in a controversy for publicly criticising the CAG for finding faults with the KIIFB in its report, which was yet to be tabled in Assembly. The opposition also sought a breach of privilege motion notice against him.