Kerala opposes proposed amendments in deputation rules

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop the proposed amendments in the deputation rules of All India Services.

In a letter sent to Modi, the Chief Minister has said that the proposed amendments will induce a fear psychosis and an attitude of hesitancy among the All India Service officers to implement policies of state governments that are ruled by political parties opposed to the party in power at the centre. Even the present deputation rules were in favour of the centre and making it further stringent would weaken the cooperative fedaralism, Vijayan said.

The Department of Personnel and Training proposed amendments in the IAS (Cadre) Rules that would take away the powers of the states to override centre's requests for central deputation of officers. Many states were not sparing adequate number of IAS officers for central deputation. This was affecting the functioning of the central government. This was stated to be the reason for the proposed amendment.