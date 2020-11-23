Kerala Oppn demands repeal of Police Act amendment

Kerala Opposition demands repeal of Police Act amendment

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 23 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 21:43 ist
Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala and State Congress President Mullapally Ramachndran along with other Congress leaders during a protest march against the new Kerala Police Act. Credit: PTI.

Opposition party Congress in Kerala demanded the state government repeal the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act instead of just stating that it would not be implemented.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that the amendment would not be implemented was just a gimmick.

The fresh law aimed at curbing freedom of expression and the media already came into force. Hence its implementation could not be stopped just with a statement of the chief minister. Instead, it should be repealed, he said.

Government sources said the Cabinet on Wednesday would take a decision on the matter. Cancelling the notification issued regarding the implementation of the new ordinance could be one option for legally stopping the implementation of the ordinance.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
freedom of speech
Opposition
Congress
Ramesh Chennithala

What's Brewing

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Snapchat challenges TikTok with new curated video feed

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 