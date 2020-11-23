Kerala Opposition demands repeal of Police Act amendment

Opposition party Congress in Kerala demanded the state government repeal the controversial amendment to the Kerala Police Act instead of just stating that it would not be implemented.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that the amendment would not be implemented was just a gimmick.

The fresh law aimed at curbing freedom of expression and the media already came into force. Hence its implementation could not be stopped just with a statement of the chief minister. Instead, it should be repealed, he said.

Government sources said the Cabinet on Wednesday would take a decision on the matter. Cancelling the notification issued regarding the implementation of the new ordinance could be one option for legally stopping the implementation of the ordinance.