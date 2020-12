Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday.

Sources close to him said that he had no symptoms. His wife and elder son earlier tested Covid-19 positive. Ramesh is likely to be shifted to a hospital.

Owing to the just concluded local body elections, Kerala health authorities were anticipating a further spike in Covid-19 cases in the state in the coming days. On Wednesday 6,169 fresh positive cases were reported in the state.