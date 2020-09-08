Kerala Opposition leader's woman harassment remark triggers row

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has landed in an embarrassing situation over a remark on whether only DYFI workers could harass women.

It was while replying to a query at a press conference on Tuesday on the allegations that the health official accused of raping a woman who approached for Covid-19 negative certificate was a Congress activist that Chennithala made the controversial remark. "Is it written anywhere that only DYFI activists can harass women," the Congress leader asked, adding that to his knowledge the accused health official was a member of pro-CPM service organisation.

Read: Woman in Covid-19 quarantine allegedly raped by health official

With Chennithala's statement inviting widespread criticism, Kerala Health and Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja demanded him to tender an apology for the remark as it caused insult to womanhood. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan demanded Chennithala to withdraw the statement. Chennithala's statement was also widely criticised in social media.

However, Chennithala later maintained that a portion of his statement was being spread misleadingly in order to cause damage to him. He said that what he meant was that not only DYFI workers, but the activists were also involved in harassing women. He also alleged that the aim of twisting his statement was to divert attention from the sexual assault on Covid-19 patients in the state.

The state recently witnessed a 19-year-old Covid-19 patient being sexually abused by an ambulance driver with criminal records, while a junior health inspector raped a 44-year old woman who approached him for Covid-19 negative certificate after completing quarantine.

The health minister said that those who harass women would have no place in the health department. Swift action was taken against the ambulance driver and the junior health inspector.