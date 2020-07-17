Kerala opposition party gives notice for no-confidence motion over gold smuggling case

The Opposition Congress in Kerala has given notice for a no-confidence motion against the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government in the wake of the alleged nexus of Chief Minister's office with the gold smuggling racket.

Congress MLA V D Satheesan on Friday gave the notice to the legislature secretary stating that the assembly lost confidence in the Pinarayi Vijayan led government and hence permission may be given to present the notice on July 27.

The Assembly is scheduled to meet for a single day on July 27 to pass the Finance Bill.

On Thursday, Indian Union Muslim League, a key coalition partner in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, had given a notice seeking removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishan for his alleged links with gold smuggling accused former UAE consulate employee Swapna Suresh. He was seen closely interacting with Swapna during a shop inauguration. But he denied of any illegal links with her.

The fresh moves are part of the ongoing protests by the opposition parties against the government. The left front has a comfortable majority of about 90 seats in 140 member Assembly, of which two seats were now vacant.

Kerala CM's principal secretary was suspended from service following the alleged nexus with Swapna.