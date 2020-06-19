Kerala opposition steps up protest against mandating COVID-19 test for NRIs as state sees highest rise in cases

While the opposition Congress and BJP in Kerala are stepping up attack against the state government over its stand on mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 test for all NRIs returning, the state government is firm on its stand, but postponed the directive for mandatory COVID-19 test for those returning in chartered flights for five days.

Meanwhile, Kerala witnessed the highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases on a single day on Friday with 118, while 96 infected persons recovered. The total number of active cases reached 1,380.

It was in view of the high number of NRIs returning with COVID-19 infection that Kerala government decided to insist on pre-departure COVID test for NRIs. The state also suggested that those being tested positive shall be brought down in separate flights in order to avoid spread of infection to other passengers.

Though the government earlier issued an order that from June 20 onward only those who undergo COVID-19 test will be allowed to come down in chartered flights, that decision was put on hold till June 25. The delay in setting up testing facilities abroad was learnt to be the reason for delaying implementation of the order.

A fresh stand of Kerala government in connection with a case in the High Court that NRIs can't be treated like migrant workers from other states and hence the protection given to migrant workers could not be given to overseas returnees also triggered protests. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the government stand amounted to discrimination against expatriates.

The opposition led by Chennithala also staged a day-long fasting in Thiruvananthapuram to protest against the mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 test.