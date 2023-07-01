Kerala Orthodox church head flays centre on Manipur

Malankara Orthodox Syrian church supreme head Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Mathews III said on Friday that the Centre had failed in resolving the tension in Manipur.

“Why is that the Prime Minister is not responding to the issue? Even though it is a clash between two ethnic groups, there are casualties on both sides; many Christians are getting killed. Therefore, the church is very much concerned about what is happening in Manipur,” he said.

Also Read: Kerala bishop takes pot-shots at Modi over Manipur violence

Mathews III had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in Delhi and invited him to the church headquarters in Kerala. BJP cadres even projected the meeting as the saffron

party’s growing proximity to the Christian community. In that context, the criticism from Mathews-III is seen as an embarrassment for the BJP.

Metropolitan archbishop of Tellicherry (Thalassery) in Kannur district Mar Joseph Pamplany also strongly flayed the Prime Minister's alleged inaction in restoring peace in Manipur. He had said that even as the Prime Minister said in the US that there was no discrimination in India, he was not able to convince the Christians in Manipur.