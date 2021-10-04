Kerala panchayat seeks cap on beef price

A panchayat in Kerala has passed a resolution seeking regulation on the price of beef.

The Kottayam district panchayat passed the resolution last week considering widespread demand from the local people.

The resolution demanded that the price of beef should be fixed at Rs 320 per kilogram in the district, where buffalo meat is mainly sold as beef in the district.

Christians, who are a major chunk of the district population, urged the panchayat authorities that regulation in the price of beef was essential as some merchants were charging exorbitant prices compared to other districts.

The panchayat authorities said that the resolution would be sent to the local self government and Animal Husbandry departments for necessary action.

Meanwhile, a section of meat traders of the district came out in protest against the resolution. "The panchayat authorities did not initiate any talks with the traders before passing the resolution. Bringing down the price would not be feasible," they said.

Some of the local people had even listed out the rates of beef in different parts of the state as well as in other states to establish that the meat traders in the district were charging high.

