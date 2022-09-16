Kerala PCC entrusts party high-command to appoint president

As part of the organisational elections of the Congress, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday unanimously passed a resolution entrusting party high command Sonia Gandhi to appoint Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Even as a consensus was already made by the party leaders to nominate incumbent president K Sudhakaran himself for a second term as the state president, there were reports that a Congress leader made a move to stake claim for the president post.

However, as former opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala moved the resolution entrusting Sonia Gandhi to appoint the new president, it was passed unanimously at the general body meeting.

Sudhakaran, who is a Lok Sabha MP representing Kannur, was appointed as Kerala PCC president last year as part of a shake-up in the party following the defeat in the Assembly election.