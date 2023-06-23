Kerala PCC president arrested and released on bail

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP K Sudhakaran was arrested by the Kerala police's crime branch on Friday in the cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Sudhakaran was given anticipatory bail by the Kerala High Court on Monday. Hence he was released after the arrest.

Sudhakaran, who was quizzed by the crime branch for nearly six hours during the day, later told reporters that the crime branch had no evidence against him. He reiterated that the cheating allegation against him was baseless.

Sudhakaran was arraigned as second accused in a cheating case against Mavunkal. Mavunkal allegedly took Rs. 25 lakh from some persons in Sudhakaran's presence in 2018 making them believe that Sudhakaran would help in clearing objections of the centre in releasing Rs. 2.62 lakh crore due to Mavunkal from abroad on account of antique trade. A complainant alleged that Mavunkal gave Rs. 10 lakh to Sudhakaran in his presence. A crime branch official said the other day that there was evidence against Sudhakaran.

Congress workers staged demonstrations across the state to protest Sudhakaran's arrest. Roads, including highways, were blocked at some places. Congress also decided to observe Saturday as black day in the state.

Congress alleged that the case against Sudhakaran was a political move by the ruling CPM in Kerala.