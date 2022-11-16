Kerala PCC president denies sending letter offering to quit

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran has termed baseless the reports that he informed the party's national leadership of his desire to quit as president.

Amidst the row over Sudhakaran's repeated pro-RSS remarks, a section of media reported on Wednesday that Sudhakaran sent a letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressing his desire to step down. Apart from health issues, Sudhakaran also cited a lack of support from party state leaders, including Opposition leader V D Satheesan, as the reason, according to the reports.

Sudhakaran, who is learnt to be under routine treatment in his home district Kannur, said in a statement that the baseless report was part of ongoing attempts by a section of the media to attack him and create confusion among party workers.

Denying the reports, Satheesan said that there was good coordination between him and Sudhakaran.

The letter row assumed significance as Satheesan on Tuesday openly expressed the resentment in the party over Sudhakaran's back-to-back pro-RSS statements, the latest being the remark that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru compromised with communal outfits to uphold democracy and hence RSS leader and Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was made a member in Nehru's cabinet.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar said on Tuesday that Sudhakaran was cautioned by the party over the pro-RSS remarks.

It was against this backdrop that reports of Sudhakaran offering to step down came in.

Sudhakaran was made Kerala PCC president last year in a revamp of the party following the defeat of the party in the Assembly election for the second consecutive term.