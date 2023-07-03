Kerala PCC president says he had narrow escape from six murder attempts by CPM

Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran has alleged that the CPM made at least six attempts to kill him and he had narrow escapes each time.

Sudhakaran's remark was in response to CPM Kerala secretary M V Govindan's criticisms that Sudhakaran was an accused in many criminal cases including murder attempts on CPM leaders.

Sudhakaran said in a statement on Monday that those who conspired to kill him were now holding top positions in the government and the party and were continuing to hatch conspiracies against him.

He said that there were direct murder attempts towards him at six places in Kannur ever since he was elected as the district Congress committee president in 1992. Many other murder attempts on him could have taken place without his knowledge. The CPM managed to scuttle all probes in these connections by threatening to kill witnesses.

Sudhakaran also listed out the instances of attack towards him allegedly with the intention of killing him.

Sudhakaran's remarks also come close on the heels of the police arraigning him in a cheating case involving fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal and the CPM state secretary even alleging that Sudhakaran was present at Mavunkal's house when a minor girl was sexually assaulted by Mavunkal.

Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to hold protest marches towards district police chiefs' offices in all districts on Tuesday alleging that fake cases were being registered against Congress leaders.