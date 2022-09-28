Kerala PFI leader dissolves outfit, arrested

Popular Front of India's Kerala state general secretary A Abdul Sattar said in a statement that the organisation was dissolved.

Incidentally, Sattar was held by the police from Kollam district during the day in connection with the PFI hartal on Friday. Sattar had made the call for hartal, which resulted in widespread violence in Kerala.

Sattar said in the statement that PFI accepts the decision of the Centre to ban the organisation as the organisation abide by the law of the land. All members of the organisation were requested to stop the activities of PFI, he said.