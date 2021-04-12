Kerala plans fresh restrictions in view of Covid-19 surge

As Covid-19 surges across Kerala, the state is planning to impose fresh restrictions on public events and limit operations of hotels and shops till 9 pm.

As many as 5,692 more fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 47,596.

A meeting convened by Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy was learnt to have proposed to the government that a maximum number of persons at public functions may be restricted to 200 in case of open venues and 100 in case of closed venues. The duration of these events should not exceed two hours. Serving food would not be allowed and food packets shall be given instead. It was also proposed to allow only 50 per cent of the maximum seating capacity at hotels.

A final decision was still pending from the government.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that there was a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in Kerala now. The Centre was urged to issue more vaccines at the earliest.

So far, over 50 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines were given in Kerala. While 45.48 lakh beneficiaries were given the first dose, 5.23 lakh received the second dose. As many as 49.19 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin were given, she said.