Kerala plans sero-survey among students, vaccinating all above 18 by September-end

Vijayan said that despite many risk factors like low sero-prevalence, high population density and an older population, Kerala did resist the second wave of the pandemic

  Sep 10 2021, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 20:26 ist
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Viayan said that despite many risk factors, the state managed resisting the second wave of Covid-19 with a low death rate.

As part of relaxing the restrictions and reopening educational institutions in a phased manner from next month, the state has targeted to vaccinate all above the age of 18 by September 30 as well as to conduct a sero prevalence study among students, said the Chief Minister. So far, 78 per cent of those above 18 have received the first dose of vaccination, while around 30 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The state's Covid-19 review meeting on Friday decided that RT-PCR tests would be conducted only to confirm Covid, while antigen test would be conducted for emergency requirements like hospitalisation. It was also decided to impose lockdown in wards with Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) above eight per cent. So far, lockdown was imposed in areas with WIPR above seven per cent.

On Friday 25,010 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state with a TPR of 16.53 per cent.

