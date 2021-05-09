FB allegedly blocks Satchidanandan for anti-BJP posts

Kerala poet Satchidanandan allegedly blocked by Facebook for posts against BJP

He said that these developments show that those who criticise the right wing were under surveillance

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 09 2021, 05:06 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 07:50 ist
Known poet and critic K Satchidanandan. Credit: Facebook/ShashiTharoor

Known poet and critic K Satchidanandan has been reportedly blocked by Facebook for allegedly making a post 'sarcastically criticising' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

Satchidanandan told a section of media that the ban came after he posted a video sarcastically criticising Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP for its poor performance in Kerala elections and a sarcastic video on Modi. Both were forwards.

He said that he had received an alert earlier from the social media giant after posting or sharing contents against BJP. The reason being cited for the 24-hour ban is that he violated the community standards.

Apart from the 24 -our ban, he was also directed not to come live on Facebook for 30 days.

He said that these developments show that those who criticise the right wing were under surveillance.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
BJP
Facebook
Social media

Related videos

What's Brewing

A space for beautiful things

A space for beautiful things

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

The ugly cost of a cute puppy

Melting glaciers expose frozen relics of World War I

Melting glaciers expose frozen relics of World War I

Kamal's 'Indian': An unforgettable vigilante drama

Kamal's 'Indian': An unforgettable vigilante drama

DH Toon | What happened to a united Opposition?

DH Toon | What happened to a united Opposition?

DH Toon | New residence for PM Modi amid pandemic?

DH Toon | New residence for PM Modi amid pandemic?

 