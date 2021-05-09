Kerala poet Satchidanandan allegedly blocked by Facebook for posts against BJP

Known poet and critic K Satchidanandan has been reportedly blocked by Facebook for allegedly making a post 'sarcastically criticising' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

Satchidanandan told a section of media that the ban came after he posted a video sarcastically criticising Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP for its poor performance in Kerala elections and a sarcastic video on Modi. Both were forwards.

He said that he had received an alert earlier from the social media giant after posting or sharing contents against BJP. The reason being cited for the 24-hour ban is that he violated the community standards.

Apart from the 24 -our ban, he was also directed not to come live on Facebook for 30 days.

He said that these developments show that those who criticise the right wing were under surveillance.