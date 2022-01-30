Kerala police case against journalist flayed by union 

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 30 2022, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 22:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

After Kerala police registered a case against a journalist on charges of discussing details regarding the actress assault case, the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has flayed the decision.

A case was registered against Reporter TV channel chief editor M V Nikesh Kumar under IPC 228 A(3) for publishing matters in relation to any proceeding before a court.

The basis of the case is an interview where filmmaker Balachandra Kumar reveals the alleged conspiracy hatched by actor Dileep against the investigation officers of the actress assault case

Dileep had filed petition accusing the media of publishing the trial proceedings.

KUWJ said in a statement that registering cases against media for publishing news could not be justified in a democratic system.

Kerala
Dileep
Media
Kerala Police

