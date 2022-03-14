Kerala police chief alerts cops against Pakistan honeytraps

With several instances of honeytraps operated from Pakistan leaking confidential information being reported, the Kerala Police chief has issued an alert to the state police personnel.

According to an advisory issued, there was reliable information that several Pakistani intelligence operatives were indulging in espionage activities over social media platforms using women to get vital information.

"All police personnel should be alert against such moves and should not fall prey to such honeytraps, stated the advisory issued by state police chief Anil Kant.

The advisory was issued in the wake of several instances of those working in defence, paramilitary and other government organisations falling prey to the honeytraps set by espionage agencies and leaking out vital information.

The State Police Chief directed that all unit chiefs in the police department should sensitise police personnel in their jurisdiction to be alert and keep themselves away from any such attempts. If any such attempts come to notice, the information should be passed on to the police headquarters immediately.

Sources in the state police said that the state already witnessed many instances of individuals being cheated of huge amounts by online honeytraps. However, instances of leaking out vital security information by online honeytraps were not yet reported in the state. The cyber wing of the police is also remaining alert on social media.

