Kerala Police didn't act on petition against 'The Kerala Story'

Even as the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in Kerala are now making a hue and cry over the film The Kerala Story, the state government did not take action in a complaint last November alleging misrepresentation of facts in the film.

A Chennai-based journalist from Kerala lodged a petition with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in last November seeking action against the film after its first teaser was released. It was stated in the first teaser itself that 32,000 women from Kerala joined ISIS.

The CMO referred the matter to the police and the Thiruvananthapuram City Police was looking into the complaint. But no further action was taken even as the scope for registering a case under section 153 of IPC for triggering provocation and promoting enmity was considered.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar told DH that the complaint was only a general one and moreover, it was only a teaser. Hence there was no scope for proceeding further.

The complainant B R Arvindakshan said that there was no response from the Kerala government or police after he sent the petition last November.

Sources pointed out that since the allegations of 'love jihad' in Kerala were earlier probed by the Kerala Police as per a court directive and the investigations could not find any concrete evidence, the police should have acted against the attempts to spread false and communally sensitive information through the film.

In 2009, the then Director-General of Police Jacob Punnone had submitted before the Kerala High Court that there was no concrete evidence for 'love-jihad' where Muslim youths lure non-Muslim women into marriage, except for an unconfirmed source of information that some groups are actively working among youngsters encouraging conversions and some of them were said to be receiving funds from abroad directly or indirectly.

An NIA probe into several inter-faith marriages in Kerala in 2018 also reportedly could not find any evidence for 'love-jihad' in the state.