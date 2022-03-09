Kerala police gathers more evidence against actor Dileep

The Kerala police was learnt to have gathered more evidence against actor Dileep in connection with the cases against him pertaining to the sexual assault of a popular actress in Kochi. The cases against him also include hatching conspiracy to endanger police officers who arrested him.

According to sources, the police gathered evidence from a private forensic lab in Mumbai where the mobile phones of Dileep and the other co-accused, including his close relatives, were sent just ahead of surrendering to the police in January. A person who helped in sending the phones to the lab was also traced and his statement was recorded.

The Crime Branch was also learnt to have received a statement from a helper at Dileep's house with regard to attempts to suppress evidence for the hatching of conspiracy to endanger police officers who probed the actress assault case in which Dileep is an accused.

Meanwhile, a boutique in Kochi that was owned by Dileep's wife, actress Kavya Madhavan, was damaged in a fire during the wee hours of Wednesday. Electrical short circuit from an ironing device was suspected to be the reason. Clothes and sewing machines were damaged in the fire.

Watch the latest DH videos: