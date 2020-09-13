Kerala police grow organic vegetables in confiscated vehicles stranded outside stations: Report

Tired of the view of a large dump of confiscated vehicles piling up outside stations, Kerala police have decided to grow organic vegetables in some of these abandoned vehicles, the News Minute reported.

The old, rusty seized vehicles outside police stations are not unusual. These vehicles range from motorbike to heavy-duty vehicles and are left at the stations after some conflict with the law. The police also have the option to auction these vehicles but it involves several legal issues. And, there are not many buyers, too. According to a 2019 report, cited by the publication, there were about 40,000 such vehicles stranded at police stations across Kerala.

However, in Thrissur district’s Cheruthuruthy, police have made the most of the situation. The police personnel have voluntarily divided work among themselves and started growing organic vegetables in some of the mini lorries that were left behind Rangaraj, a civil police officer who also happens to be a farmer handles the cultivation of these vegetables along with officers Simpson, Sudhakaran, Baby, Ranjit, Raghu, and Anil.

Simpson PT, a civil police officer, said the mini lorries that were caught for sand and soil smuggling were converted into harvest fields three months ago. It was a successful attempt and they had their first harvest a week ago. "We gave the vegetables to our police canteen,” he said.

After the first successful attempt, the police officers plan to extend the project to other vehicles, too. In the first phase, they grew vegetables like ladies finger, beans, and spinach. And, they are planning to add more to the list.

However, at other police stations, these rusty vehicles continue to occupy spaces. A station house officer of North Kerala said, in most cases, owners don't want the vehicles back after it has been into trouble. He said vehicles caught in some illegal activity usually involve the drivers, not the owners. Thus, the vehicle is ignored. The verdict, in a court case, may be delayed, and in the meantime, vehicles rust and degrade.

In some parts of the state, locals have complained about the menace. These piled-up vehicles eventually become dump yards, making it a perfect hideout for miscreants. "People living around here are actually scared,” said Basheer, a resident of the Chattanchal area.