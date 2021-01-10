Kerala police in tight spot over accusing mother of sexually assaulting minor son

Kerala Police is in a tight spot after registering a case under Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act(POCSO) against a 35-year-old woman in Thiruvananthapuram on charges of sexually abusing her 14-year-old son with doubts being raised against the allegations.

The Kadakkavoor police on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram city registered the case last week. The woman was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

However, her younger son later stated that it was a fake allegation and their father forced his elder brother to raise the fake allegation by threatening him. Other relatives of the woman also alleged that her husband was using their son to settle personal rivalry. The husband allegedly wanted to marry another woman and hence insisted on divorce. Cases in this regard were also pending.

While the police justified that they registered the case on the basis of a report of the Child Welfare Committee, the district child welfare committee chairperson N Sunanda, who was mentioned as a complainant in the FIR, said that the committee only counselled the child and gave a report to the police.

In the wake of the suspicions over the case, state police chief Loknath Behera directed IG South-zone Harshita Attaluri to probe the case.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Women's Commission directed the police to be cautious in dealing with such cases.