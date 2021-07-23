Kerala Police moot probe by central agencies to unearth source of hawala money linked to state BJP unit

The Kerala Police recommended a probe by central agencies to unearth the source of hawala money suspected to be brought for BJP's electioneering.

A special investigation team that probed the highway robbery of hawala money at Thrissur district in Kerala just ahead of the April 6 Assembly election filed the chargesheet on Friday.

While the initial complaint said that Rs 25 lakh was stolen, it was later revealed that around Rs 3.5 crore in hawala money was stolen. Though BJP state president K Surendran and many local leaders were quizzed by the police, they were made only witnesses, while 22 persons involved in the heist were chargesheeted.

The police maintained that a probe by central agencies was required to unearth the source of the money suspected to be brought for BJP's electioneering. It was suspected that the money was brought from Mangaluru, said sources.