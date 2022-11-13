Kerala police officer arrested on gang-rape charges

A police officer holding the rank of circle inspector has been held by the Kerala police on rape charges.
Serving as coastal police station circle-inspector in Kozhikode, P R Sunu was arrested by the Kochi city police on Sunday. He has been a part of similar crimes earlier as well.
Sunu was allegedly involved in the gang rape of a woman who approached the police station seeking help regarding a job cheating case involving her husband. The accused allegedly raped the woman at two places.
He has emerged as the third accused in the case. Five others have been reportedly held.
