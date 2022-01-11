Kerala cops register case over 'Love Pakistan' balloons

Kerala Police register case against hypermarket owner over 'Love Pakistan' balloons

A few of the balloons in the packet are ones those when inflated we can see the word 'Love Pakistan'

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 11 2022, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 16:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A hyper market owner near Kozhikode in Kerala has landed himself in 'trouble' after a packet of balloons he sold carried the words 'Love Pakistan'.

Trouble began when the vernacular newspapers on Tuesday published from the area came out with a news item on this.

Speaking to IANS, managing director of Carrefresh Hypermarket at Azhiyur, Vadakara in Kozhikode district said that they have been in the business for the past five decades.

"The local police came after hearing about this balloon. We told them and showed them the packet of balloons which come in a pack of 100s. This product is made in China. We get this through a Mumbai supplier. These packets are basically sold to people who celebrate birthdays. We just sell this packet to the customers," said Ajeer.

"We do not inflate any of these balloons. Only after this became news, we opened it and in a packet there are various balloons of size and shapes. A few of the balloons in the packet are ones those when inflated we can see the word "Love Pakistan'. After the police came, we have decided to withdraw this from the counter," added Ajeer.

"The police have also found out what the real issue is. They said they have to do their duty and a case also has been registered. The police will also probably get in touch with our Mumbai supplier. We have done no wrong at all," said Ajeer.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Millets can boost growth by 26-39%, reveals study

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Djokovic's long, convoluted path to legal vindication

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

Uncovering mysteries of female dolphin sexual anatomy

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

DH Radio | Solving Bengaluru's perennial water crisis

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

16 US colleges are part of price-fixing cartel: Lawsuit

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Do masks work if working closely with Covid-19 patient?

Comeback kings India eye history

Comeback kings India eye history

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

What is our ‘Dharma’ now?

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

2021 was Earth’s 'fifth-hottest' year

 