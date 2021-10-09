Kerala: Police on ganja hunt gets stranded in forest

Kerala police team on ganja hunt gets stranded in forest

Two groups comprising police and forest personnel ventured into the forest from Walayar and Kava in Malampuzha

PTI
PTI, Palakkad,
  • Oct 09 2021, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 14:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A group of police personnel, which went in search of a suspected ganja plantation, got stranded inside the forest in this district after it lost its way, police said on Saturday.

The 13-member-team, led by Narcotic Cell DySP Sreenivas, went inside the Malampuzha-Walayar forests here based on a tip-off that a ganja plantation was located deep inside the woods on Friday morning.

However, the officials, by evening, informed their colleagues that they got stuck in the forests as they got lost. They also said they spent the night sitting atop a rock.

Based on the information, two groups comprising police and forest personnel ventured into the forest from Walayar and Kava in Malampuzha respectively to bring back them safely, police here added. 

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
ganja
India News
Narcotics Control Bureau
Kerala Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

'Konda Polam' is like a miniature Jungle Book: Rakul

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

In Pics | Meet the world's richest in $100 billion club

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

Feeling anxious? You can 'journal' your way through it

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

 