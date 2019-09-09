Kerala police to notify petitioners through phone

An innovative initiative of the Kerala police will soon see all petitioners receive updates about the progress of their cases on their mobile phone.

The new system has been implemented as part of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems.

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera said petitioners will be updated about their case, from registration of the case, filing of charge-sheet and court judgment through mobile phone. The petitioners only need to provide their phone number while submitting the complaint.

A team led by DIG P Prakash, who is the nodal officer of the CCTNS in Kerala, introduced the new facility considering demand from public for digital updates on the progress of complaints, said a statement from Kerala police headquarters.