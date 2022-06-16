Kerala Police use force to disperse protesting BJP, Cong workers

The Kerala state capital on Thursday witnessed large protests at two places -- one was led by the Congress-led UDF at the Governor's residence and the second by the BJP's women wing before the State Secretariat.

While the top Congress leadership in the state assembled before the official residence of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as part of the nationwide protests announced by the All India Congress Committee against the manner in which Rahul Gandhi is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Things went from bad to worse after top Congress leaders left the protest venue when angry party workers tried to break the police barricades.

To disperse agitating Congress workers, the police used tear gas and water cannons to which the protesters retaliated by throwing stones at the police personnel.

Similarly before the state Secretariat, a large number of state BJP women wing leaders raised slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding his resignation in the wake of serious allegations against him and his family in smuggling of currency notes and gold, besides misusing the Chief Minister's post receiving favours for his daughter.

The Kerala police resorted to use of force and water cannons to disperse the protesting BJP workers.

Over the past several days, the state has been witnessing similar protests demanding Vijayan's resignation. The Chief Minister's security has also been beefed up after the protests continued.