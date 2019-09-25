Kerala policewoman's humanitarian acts go viral

From paying the hospital bill of a financially weak woman to donating her entire hair for the benefit of cancer patients, a woman police official in Kerala is getting noticed by her humanitarian acts.

Aparna Lavakumar, who works as senior civil police officer at Irinjalakuda women's police station in Thrissur district in central Kerala, was well-known among her office and friends circles for her long hair. To the surprise of all, Aparna turned up for work with a shaved head the other day. "God will abundantly bless those who help others," was her reply to her friends and colleagues.

Forty-four year old Aparna told DH that about three years back she came across the plight of many cancer survivor children hailing from poor families who were finding it difficult to buy costly wigs. That prompted her to donate hair. Then onward she used to donate a portion of her hair.

"This time I decided to donate it in full as I don't believe much in looks and appearance as those are not permanent in life. Moreover, as part of my job as police official, I would be wearing a cap most of the time," she said adding that her superior officers were only happy to giving her permission to shave head.

Not only that, she was getting full support from her family for her humanitarian acts, her two daughters have also started donating hair regularly.

A few years back Aparna's humanitarian gestures got highlighted as she paid from her pocket the hospital bills of a woman who died while on treatment. The relatives of the woman, who hailed from a financially weak background, were unable to pay the bill of around Rs. 50,000. The hospital authorities were reluctant to release the body unless at least half the amount was paid. Aparna who came across this immediately paid the amount and the body was handed over to family.

Aparna, who hails from Thrissur district, has been honoured by various voluntary organisations with in Kerala and other states after they came across the humanitarian acts of the police official. Aparna is being showered with appreciations by her senior colleagues for her humanity.