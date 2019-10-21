Kerala: Polling begins in 5 assembly seats on wet note

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Oct 21 2019, 08:05am ist
  • updated: Oct 21 2019, 08:05am ist
Braving heavy rains, early voters queued up at polling stations in the five assembly constituencies in Kerala on Monday where bypolls are being held, to cast their franchise.

A total of 9.57 lakh voters are expected to participate in the bypolls being held in Vattiyoorkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), Aroor (Alappuzha), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Ernakulam and Manjeshwar (Kasaragod).

A total of 896 polling stations have been set up in the constituencies.

According to early reports, except Manjeshwar, it is raining heavily in the four other constituencies.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, the main opposition Congress-headed UDF and the BJP-NDA had put up a stiff fight to woo voters in all the five constituencies -- four of which were held by the UDF and one by the LDF. 

