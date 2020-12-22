Kerala polls: CM Pinarayi Vijayan begins Kerala Yatra

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday began a week-long Kerala Yatra (Kerala tour) in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly election.

Vijayan held deliberations with representatives of various sectors in Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The yatra, which will cover all the districts in the state, is aimed at seeking people's opinion on the development and welfare initiatives of government over the last four and a half years and gathering suggestions on fresh initiatives for the coming years.

Vijayan seems to have set the ball rolling for the Assembly polls at the right time as the present political scenario in Kerala is in favour of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) owing to the upper hand they received in the local body polls despite several adverse factors like serious allegations against the government.

The senior CPM leader had already triggered a row by stating that the Congress, which is the main Opposition party in Kerala, was under the control of coalition partner Indian Union Muslim League.

The Opposition parties were trying to resist it by alleging that the chief minister was trying to trigger a communal divide for electoral advantage. With the BJP also backing Vijayan's stand, the Congress is trying to frame the Left Front and the BJP as two sides of the same coin.