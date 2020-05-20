Kerala postpones tenth, higher-secondary exams succumbing to pressure

A day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took an adamant stand against further postponing of the pending tenth-standard and higher-secondary examinations, the state cabinet on Wednesday decided to postpone the examinations to next month.

Even on Tuesday evening, Vijayan was quite adamant on the government's decision to conduct the examinations from May 26, despite Centre's directives that schools and colleges should remain closed till May 31. The Chief Minister had rejected the concerns raised by the Congress and BJP on conducting the examinations to be attended by about 13 lakh students during the lockdown.

But the Cabinet decided to postpone the exams to June, reportedly after the Centre also conveyed its differences. Many parents and health authorities had also expressed concerns over conducting the examinations even when the COVID-19 cases were witnessing further spike in Kerala and a high risk of community spread still prevailed.

The decision to conduct the pending examinations from May 26 was taken during the third phase of the lockdown. But the Centre later instructed that schools and colleges should remain shut till May 31.

This triggered serious concerns of maintaining social distancing during the examinations and providing proper transport facilities to over 13 lakh students supposed to take the examinations.

Vijayan's adamant stand even triggered allegations that the decision not to postpone the examination was politically motivated as the instruction not to open schools and colleges till May 31 came from the BJP-ruled Centre.