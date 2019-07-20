Kerala priests call off fasting

Fasting by a section of Christian priests in Kerala in protest against Cardinal George Allencherry of the Ernakulam - Angamaly Archdiocese was withdrawn on Saturday after the members of the Syro-Malabar church’s permanent Synod assured them of publishing inquiry reports on the land scam allegations against the Cardinal as well as conveying the concerns of the priests to Pope Francis.

About 200 priests were protesting and a section of them were fasting at the Bishop's House in Kochi since Thursday after the Cardinal reportedly turned down their demands.

The members of the Synod assured that the police case on the complaint that documents were fabricated against the priest would be withdrawn. The demand to appoint an administrative Bishop would be considered.

The priests started the protest after administrative powers were recently restored to the Cardinal who faced allegations of selling church's prime lands at a throwaway price. One of the priests, Joseph Parekattil, who was fasting, was hospitalised.