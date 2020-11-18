Kerala prison warns of legal action against K Surendran

Kerala prison warns of legal action against Kerala BJP President K Surendran

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2020, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 23:53 ist
BJP Kerala president K Surendran. Credit: Facebook (KSurendranOfficial)

 Kerala Prisons Department has warned of legal action against BJP Kerala president K Surendran for alleging that gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh is being allowed visitors at a prison in Thiruvananthapuram.

Surendran alleged on Wednesday that Swapna, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was being allowed to meet many persons in the prison flouting the norms. He accused that it was done at the behest of senior officials.

Director-General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh said in a statement that Surendran made a baseless statement without any evidence, and if Surendran did not withdraw the allegations and tender apology, legal action would be initiated against him.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram
BJP
K Surendran

What's Brewing

As famine looms, women at risk as they eat last, least

As famine looms, women at risk as they eat last, least

Mysteries of Covid smell loss yield some answers

Mysteries of Covid smell loss yield some answers

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

New 'Tom & Jerry' film brings battle into our world

New 'Tom & Jerry' film brings battle into our world

Google Maps to show Covid-19 cases in nearby areas

Google Maps to show Covid-19 cases in nearby areas

 