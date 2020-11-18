Kerala prison warns of legal action against Kerala BJP President K Surendran

Kerala Prisons Department has warned of legal action against BJP Kerala president K Surendran for alleging that gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh is being allowed visitors at a prison in Thiruvananthapuram.

Surendran alleged on Wednesday that Swapna, a former employee of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, was being allowed to meet many persons in the prison flouting the norms. He accused that it was done at the behest of senior officials.

Director-General of Prisons Rishi Raj Singh said in a statement that Surendran made a baseless statement without any evidence, and if Surendran did not withdraw the allegations and tender apology, legal action would be initiated against him.