Kerala: Protest against Swami Agnivesh; police book 50

Social activist Swami Agnivesh has faced protest from suspected BJP-RSS activists in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The Thiruvananthapuram city police on Thursday registered a case against about 50 activists on the basis of a petition filed by the Swami Agnivesh.

Swami Agnivesh faced the protest when he turned up to attend a seminar on alternative medicine organised by the Vaidya Maha Sabha forum as part of Navaratri festival at a temple premises in Thiruvananthapuram city. As Swami Agnivesh was about to speak, around 50 people, said to be BJP-RSS workers, raised objection against Swami Agnivesh inaugurating the function. Some also allegedly entered the stage and proceeded towards Swami Agnivesh. The police later blocked the activists and Agnivesh returned without speaking.

On Thursday Swami Agnivesh filed a police complaint and based on that a case was registered. Police sources said that the accused were yet to be identified.

Swami Agnivesh had suffered attacks from BJP-RSS workers at various parts of the country over the last couple of years for his critical remarks.