Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant

Protests were staged by a section at some parts of Idukki district in Kerala on Friday after the Kerala High Court stayed the capture of a wild elephant.

Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran said that the sentiments of the people would be conveyed to the court.

Those who staged the protest alleged that animal rights activists were not concerned about the threat to the life and property of the people caused by wild elephants.

The high court on Thursday evening held a special sitting to consider petitions filed by animal rights forums against the forest department’s plans to capture the wild elephant and stayed capturing of the elephant till next Wednesday.

The forest department was planning to capture the elephant on Sunday. The elephant, known as Arikomban’ (‘Ari’ meaning rice in Malayalam and ‘Komban’ meaning tusker) as it often takes rice from human settlements at Chinnakanal near Munnar tourist spot, had been causing damage to properties and also claimed many lives.

The back-to-back capturing of wild animals in the state have triggered resentment among animal rights activists.

Two wild elephants were captured in the state in January.