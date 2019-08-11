Kerala: Rain declines in North; water rises in South

While there was a slight decline in rains in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram on Sunday morning, the southern parts of the state like Alappuzha and Kottayam were receiving continuous rains leading to a rise of water level.

Hundreds of families of Kuttanad areas of Alappuzha and Kumarakom in Kottayam were shifted to relief camps.

The death toll so far has reached about 60. It is likely to increase further as many were missing at Kavalapara in Malappuram district and Puthumala on Wayanad.

Rescue operations resumed at Kavalapara in Malappuram where 53 persons were still reported missing at Kavalapara.

Revenue officials estimate that about 15 persons were still missing at Puthumala, even as local people expressed concern that more than 30 people were missing. At Puthuamala in Wayanad, one more body was recovered on Sunday morning. Slight rain in the area was affecting rescue operations.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that heavy rains were forecast at many parts of Kerala for the next couple of days also. He also said that the water level at Chalakuddy river that flows through central Kerala may rise as the Sholayar dam in Tamilnadu might be opened.

Bus services at the Thamaraserry ghat road and many other roads in Wayanad were reportedly restored by Sunday morning. About 22 major roads in North Kerala were damaged in the natural calamities over the last few days.

Train services in Palakkad - Shornur sector was resumed, while about ten trains on Sunday were cancelled fully, while five were cancelled partially.

Flight services resumed from Nedumbaserry airport in Kochi by Sunday noon.