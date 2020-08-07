Air India flight skids at Kozhikode airport in Kerala

Kerala rains: Air India Express flight skids at Karipur airport in Kozhikode

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 07 2020, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 21:35 ist
Aircraft split into two after skidding. Credi: ANI Photo

An Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed at the Kozhikode international airport in Kerala at around 8 pm on Friday.

Follow live updates on the Air India Express crash here

According to the local police, flight IX 1344 skidded off the runway while landing. There were around 191 passengers on board. Many were rushed to the hospital.

Rough weather was prima facie considered to be the reason for the mishap. The aircraft overshot the runway. The flight's landing was also getting delayed by over 30 minutes owing to the bad weather.

DGCA statement

Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, persons on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to the end of the runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces.

Details of casualties were not yet known.

More details awaited...

