Kerala rains: Air India Express flight skids at Karipur airport in Kozhikode

An Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed at the Kozhikode international airport in Kerala at around 8 pm on Friday.

According to the local police, flight IX 1344 skidded off the runway while landing. There were around 191 passengers on board. Many were rushed to the hospital.

Rough weather was prima facie considered to be the reason for the mishap. The aircraft overshot the runway. The flight's landing was also getting delayed by over 30 minutes owing to the bad weather.

DGCA statement

Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, persons on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to the end of the runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces.

Kerala: An Air India Express plane skidded during landing at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TxrQEzxPDV — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Details of casualties were not yet known.

More details awaited...