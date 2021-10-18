Kerala rains: House swept away by overflowing river in Kottayam's Mundakayam

An entire house in Kottayam district's Mundakayam was washed away by strong currents of an overflowing river on Sunday during the heavy rains that triggered landslides in two districts and left 22 people dead.

The video of the incident, published by news agency ANI was one of many gut-wrenching moments that took place in Idukki and Kottayam districts in the Kerala.

#WATCH | Kerala: A house got washed away by strong water currents of a river in Kottayam's Mundakayam yesterday following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/YYBFd9HQSp — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2021

