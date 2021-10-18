Kerala rains: House swept away by overflowing river in Kottayam's Mundakayam

House swept away by river in Kottayam's Mundakayam

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 18 2021, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 08:36 ist
The house in Mundakayam that was swept away by an overflowing river on Sunday. Credit: Screengrab via Twitter/@ANI

An entire house in Kottayam district's Mundakayam was washed away by strong currents of an overflowing river on Sunday during the heavy rains that triggered landslides in two districts and left 22 people dead.

The video of the incident, published by news agency ANI was one of many gut-wrenching moments that took place in Idukki and Kottayam districts in the Kerala.

More to follow...

Kerala
floods
Kottayam
India News

