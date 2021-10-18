Kerala Rains Live: Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir; Death toll now at 22

22 people have lost their lives so far in the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Kerala's Idukki and Kottayam districts. As the search for missing persons continues, the Centre on Sunday assured the Kerala government that it would offer assistance to the state. The Kerala government has already announced that it would provide Rs 4 lakh to dependents of those deceased. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district.
IMD issues alert for districts in UP, Uttarakhand; monitoring situation in Kerala
Badrinath receives snowfall following heavy rainfall
Light rains expected in areas around Delhi: IMD
Overnight rains result in waterlogging in several areas around Delhi
IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Badrinath Yatra halted as precautionary measure
Death toll rises to 22; 13 people died in Kottayam, 9 in Idukki
The death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala rose to 22 on Sunday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the southern state to tackle the situation. Twenty two bodies, 13 from Kottayam district and 9 from Idukki were recovered from various rain-hit areas while NDRF teams continued their rescue operations. (PTI)
A house was washed away by an overflowing river in Kottayam's Mundakayam on Sunday
Interaction of two low-pressure weather systems, not cloudburst, led to heavy rains in Kerala: IMD
A tango by two low-pressure weather systems over peninsular India brought copious amounts of rain to Kerala, leaving parts of the coastal state submerged.
11-year-old recounts harrowing escape from Idukki landslide
An eleven-year-oldboyhad a narrow escape from the landslide at Kokkayar inIdukki district as he managed to hold on to the branch of a coffee tree. Theboyis yet to come out of the shock of witnessing huge rocks falling over his father.
Kerala floods: Jairam Ramesh flays non implementation of Gadgil panel report
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday blamed the non-implementation of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report authored by eminent ecologist Madhav Gadgil in 2011, as the major reason for frequent occurrences of devastating floods and landslides in hilly areas of Kerala.
