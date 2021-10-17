Kerala Rains Live: PM Modi condoles loss of lives as toll rises to 21; heavy showers forecast between Oct 20-23

21 people died and over a dozen were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state. NDRF and Army personnel are conducting search and rescue operations. The Centre is "continuously monitoring" the situation and has assured the state all the help it needs. Stay tuned for updates.
Isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala likely from October 20, to continue for at least three days: IMD
PM Modi speaks to CM Vijayan on floods, landslides; says deaths saddening
Death toll due to heavy rains, landslides stands at 21: Kerala Public Information Dept
While 13 individuals have lost their lives so far in Kottayam district, eight have been killed in Idukki.
Another landslide in Kottayam district, rescue operations still under way
Three more bodies recovered from Idukki landslide site: Kerala government
Yellow alert for Kerala, severe weather expected across India over next four days: IMD
NDRF carries out Search and rescue operation at affected areas in Idukki district
A day after torrential rains, heart-wrenching scenes in Kerala's high ranges
Many hapless families in Koottickal in Kerala's Kottayam suffered severe destruction and human casualty due to a series of landslips
Continuously monitoring the situation in Kerala: Amit Shah
11 NDRF teams to be deployed in Kerala for rains, flood rescue
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 11 teams to be deployed in south and central parts of Kerala which are pounded by heavy rains.
NDRF director general S N Pradhan said in a tweet that the teams are being sent "in view of red alert for rainfall and possible flooding/water logging in several districts of Kerala."
One team each will be deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed at Idukki. (PTI)
At least six people died and over a dozen were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations. In one of the heavy rains in recent years, the high ranges of central and south Kerala are experiencing almost similar to that of the situation the state faced during the time of devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 but authorities said everything was under control and there was no need for any panic.