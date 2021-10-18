Kerala Rains Live: Red alert for 10 dams, Kakki dam opened, Sabarimala pilgrimage on hold

22 people have lost their lives so far in the floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Kerala's Idukki and Kottayam districts. As the search for missing persons continues, the Centre on Sunday assured the Kerala government that it would offer assistance to the state. The Kerala government has already announced that it would provide Rs 4 lakh to dependents of those deceased. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday.
Orange alert sounded for Idukki reservoir
Even as it was a sunny day in Kerala generally on Monday, the state continues to be on high alert as a couple of dams had to be opened leading to water levels slightly rising in many areas including Pamba at Sabarimala.
Couple Akash and Aishwarya wade through a waterlogged area in a large cooking vessel before their marriage, in Alappuzha. Credit: PTI Photo
Red alert for 10 dams, Kakki dam opened, Sabarimala pilgrimage on hold
With water levels rising due to heavy rains in the catchment areas, a red alert was issued in respect of 10 dams in Kerala, two shutters of Kakki dam here were opened and pilgrimage to Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala has been put on hold for now, state Revenue Minister K Rajan said on Monday.
After a review meeting held at the Pathanamthitta district collectorate here to assess the situation, Rajan and state Health Minister Veena George said at a press conference that it has been decided to open the Kakki dam to release around 100-200 cumex water which would increase the water level of Pampa river by around 15 centimetres.
Dalai Lama expresses sadness over loss of lives, announces financial aid
Kerala couple braves flood, sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched
Love knows no bounds, not even nature's fury.
Sailing along in a large cooking vessel through the flooded streets, a health worker couple from the district beat all odds to exchange their wedding vows on Monday, keen not to miss the special occasion to usher in a new chapter in their life.
The couple's love story came as pleasant news for the rain-battered Kerala, which has seen tragedy unfold in the last two days that was marked by the despair of death, with bodies being found following the heavy downpour and landslides.
Light to moderate rains forecasted in Kerala for next two days; isolated heavy rains from October 20: IMD
Water level in dams rising in Kerala; orange alert sounded for Idukki reservoir
With water levels rising in various dams due to heavy rains in the catchment areas and the eastern hilly regions of the state, the Kerala government on Monday issued alerts to the public that shutters of certain dams will be raised, resulting in increase in water levels of rivers in south and central Kerala.
Kerala rains: Death toll reaches 35; political blame game begins
As the death toll in Kerala floods and heavy rainfall reached 35, the Congress-led opposition on Monday accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of not acting on time. However, the government quickly denied the charges.
Roads in Kottayam waterlogged following heavy rains
Dam Safety Authority issues an Orange alert for Idukki dam reservoir. Blue alert for Idamalayar reservoir, Ernakulam district and Red alert for Kakki reservoir, Pathanamthitta district.
IMD issues alert for districts in UP, Uttarakhand; monitoring situation in Kerala
Badrinath receives snowfall following heavy rainfall
Light rains expected in areas around Delhi: IMD
Overnight rains result in waterlogging in several areas around Delhi
IMD issues red alert in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, Badrinath Yatra halted as precautionary measure
Death toll rises to 22; 13 people died in Kottayam, 9 in Idukki
The death toll in incidents related to heavy rains, including landslides and flash floods in Kerala rose to 22 on Sunday while Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered assistance to the southern state to tackle the situation. Twenty two bodies, 13 from Kottayam district and 9 from Idukki were recovered from various rain-hit areas while NDRF teams continued their rescue operations. (PTI)
A house was washed away by an overflowing river in Kottayam's Mundakayam on Sunday
Interaction of two low-pressure weather systems, not cloudburst, led to heavy rains in Kerala: IMD
A tango by two low-pressure weather systems over peninsular India brought copious amounts of rain to Kerala, leaving parts of the coastal state submerged.
11-year-old recounts harrowing escape from Idukki landslide
An eleven-year-oldboyhad a narrow escape from the landslide at Kokkayar inIdukki district as he managed to hold on to the branch of a coffee tree. Theboyis yet to come out of the shock of witnessing huge rocks falling over his father.
