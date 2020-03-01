Kerala: Rape-convict priest defrocked; Appeal of nun who protested against Bishop rejected by Vatican

A priest in Kerala, who was convicted of sexually abusing a minor girl, has been removed from the priesthood by Pope Francis. This is while the Vatican reportedly rejected an appeal of a nun against her removal from a congregation after she protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Priest Robin Vadakumcherry of the Mananthavady diocese at Wayanad in North Kerala was defrocked by the Pope. He was accused of raping and impregnating a minor girl of Kottiyoor in Kannur district in 2016. He also tried to suppress the incident by handing over the child to a children's home.

The Catholic Diocese of Mananthavady said in a statement that the Pope ordered defrocking of Vadakumcherry in December and the order was handed over to Robin, who is now undergoing jail term.

He was convicted by a POCSO court last year and was also placed under suspension by the Mananthavady Diocese.

At the same time, an appeal committee of Vatican reportedly rejected a final appeal by a Kerala nun, Lucy Kalappura, against her removal from the Franciscan Clarist Congregation under the Roman Catholic Church. Lucy had actively participated in the protests against Franco Mulakkal and hence the action against her was alleged to be a vindictive one.

Lucy, who is at a convent in Mananthavady in Wayanad, said that her plea for a personal hearing was even rejected. She also said that she would fight legally against her removal.

Sister Lucy was suspended citing various charges, including purchasing car and publishing books without the permission of the church, causing insult to the church by making false accusation against the church leadership in television discussions and taking part in the stir against Franco without the church’s permission. A recent autobiography published by the nun also allegations of the sexual harassments of nuns by priests in the church.