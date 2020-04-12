Kerala reaching out to its emigrant population as COVID-19 claims lives of over 20 Malayalis abroad so far

While Kerala is already in the forefront in taking care of the migrant workforce from other states in Kerala, the state is now extending helping hand to the lakhs of emigrants from Kerala in various parts of the world.

Even as the number of COVID-19 casualties in Kerala is kept to a lower rate of only three deaths so far, already over 20 Malayalis died in various parts of the world, including US, UK and Gulf countries.

As distress calls started coming in from Malayalis in various countries, the state government already initiated setting up of help desks in Gulf countries with the support of overseas Malayali associations and respective missions. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to ensure the welfare of the expats.

While the actual number of emigrants from Kerala was not available, a study in 2018 estimated that there are 21.2 lakh Malayali's in various countries, of which 18.5 lakh are in Gulf countries. US, UK and Australia are among the other countries with considerable Malayali population, according to the Centre for Development Studies.

NORKA-Roots, the field agency of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs Department, is getting distress call for various countries over the last couple of week. NORKA-Roots Chief Executive Officer Harikrishnan Namboothiri K told DH that most of the persons who rang up for help wanted to know whether there was any option for them to return to Kerala. Running out of medicines, the requirement for medical assistance and financial crisis owing to non-payment of salaries and job loss jobs were among the major concerns being raised.

Help desks were set up in most of the Gulf countries in association with the Malayali Associations and voluntary organisations and with support of the Indian mission officials. Assistance like supplying food and other essential items could be carrying out to some extent with the available resources. With cargo flights starting operation from Kerala to Gulf countries, the possibilities of sending relief materials from Kerala was also being explored, said Mr. Harikrishnan.

Meanwhile, the state government was also preparing itself to face a mass exodus of expats once the flight restricts were lifted. Facilities for mass quarantining and digital passes to check violation of quarantining were being considered by the Kerala government.