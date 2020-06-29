Kerala records 121 fresh coronavirus cases

Kerala reported 121 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, with as many as 2057 people undergoing treatment for the infection and the death toll rose to 23 as the sample of a deceased man tested positive.

Of the positive cases, 78 had come from abroad and 26 from other states and five had been infected through contact.

Nine CISF personnel and three health workers were among those who wereinfected, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

This is the 11th consecutive day thatthe state has reported over 100 cases.

Seventy-nine people have recovered from the disease, Vijayan told reporters.

A man from Tamil Nadu had died on June24 at the Manjeri Medical college hospital and his sample was found positive for the infection.

Giving the district wise break-up of the cases, Vijayan said Tjhrissur reported the highest number of cases--26, while 14 cases were reported from Kannur, Malappuram and Pathanamthitta 13 each, Palakkad 12, Kollam 11, Kozhikode nine, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki five each, Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram four each.

There are 118 hotspots as of today.

With steep rise in Covid cases in Ponnani taluk in Malappuram, from 5 pm Monday to July 6, triple lockdown will be enforced and there will be a lot of restrictions in the movement of people.

Large-scale testing also wouldbe conducted at Edappal and Ponnani, Vijayan added.